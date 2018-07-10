The Good Place to Hit Comic-Con With Interactive Neighborhood Experience

Ever want to visit The Good Place‘s neighborhood without actually dying? Well, you’re in luck… if you’re heading to San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Fans of NBC’s afterlife comedy will be able to walk through the faux neighborhood inhabited by Eleanor and company in an interactive experience at Comic-Con, the network announced on Tuesday. Billed as NBC’s “largest interactive fan experience yet,” the Good Place exhibition will offer fans a chance to take photos in their favorite spots all weekend long, as well as collect a host of exclusive giveaways. (Including frozen yogurt, we hope.)

Get a sneak peek at an artist’s rendering of the experience right here:

