The Good Place to Hit Comic-Con With Interactive Neighborhood Experience

Ever want to visit The Good Place‘s neighborhood without actually dying? Well, you’re in luck… if you’re heading to San Diego Comic-Con this year.
Fans of NBC’s afterlife comedy will be able to walk through the faux neighborhood inhabited by Eleanor and company in an interactive experience at Comic-Con, the network announced on Tuesday. Billed as NBC’s “largest interactive fan experience yet,” the Good Place exhibition will offer fans a chance to take photos in their favorite spots all weekend long, as well as collect a host of exclusive giveaways. (Including frozen yogurt, we hope.)
Get a sneak peek at an artist’s rendering of the experience right here:
Because long lines can be
hell The Bad Place, NBC is inviting fans to pre-register for the Good Place Comic-Con experience (starting this Wednesday) at thegoodplacesdcc.com. Plus, the stars and producers of The Good Place will be at Comic-Con on Saturday, July 21 at 11 am PT in the Indigo Ballroom to discuss the first two seasons, as well as what’s on tap for Season 3 — which debuts with a one-hour episode on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on NBC.