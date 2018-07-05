Walking Dead Season 9 Poster Sends Rick & Co. to Decrepit Washington, D.C.

Call it Mr. Grimes Goes to Washington. A day after the Fourth of July, AMC revealed that Season 9 of The Walking Dead will find Rick journeying to D.C.

In a poster released Thursday, Andrew Lincoln’s hero, his hair buzzed and beard trimmed, is seen in front of the remains of the Capitol Building along with Michonne, Daryl, Carol and Maggie, also sporting a new look that hints at the time jump that new showrunner Angela Kang confirmed in June. Ahead of the zombie drama’s October return, cast members Lincoln (for whom Season 9 is rumored to be the last), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Norman Reedus (Daryl), Danai Gurira (Michonne), Melissa McBride (Carol) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) will join Kang, the show’s EPs and director/makeup supervisor Greg Nicotero at the series’ Comic-Con panel, moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown on Friday, July 20 (12:15 pm, Hall H).

On Thursday, the network also dropped new key art for the second half of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, which returns Sunday, Aug. 12, with, apparently a storm brewing. The spinoff’s Comic-Con panel on Friday, July 20 (11:15 am, Hall H) will include the show’s only remaining original cast members, Colman Domingo (Strand) and Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia), as well as TWD transplant Lennie James (Morgan), Danay Garcia (Lucy), Garret Dillahunt (John), Maggie Grace (Al) and Jenna Elfman (Naomi/June), and the show’s EPs.

Check out the images (click on the art to see it larger), then hit the comments. Do you really think TWD’s Rick is toast? Could Fear’s Madison have survived the midseason finale?