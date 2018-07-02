Grey's Anatomy Season 15: Teddy's Pregnant — What Happens Next?

TVLine hits rewind on the TV season’s biggest “What Happens Next” finales, then invites you to predict the cliffhanger outcomes.

By the time Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy came to an end, Owen and Amelia were looking more like a couple than they had in their wedding photo. Meredith even went so far as to state the obvious: “You’re clearly falling for Owen again,” she told her sister-in-law.

Not only that, but since the exes had begun more or less cohabiting again after taking in teen addict Betty and her son Leo, they’d wound up with the family that Owen had always wanted and Amelia had always feared. In short, it appeared that they were on the verge of a happy ending new beginning.

Unfortunately, as Owen and Amelia were exchanging meaningful glances, Teddy was, unbeknownst to them, replanting roots in Seattle — with a reason that seemed destined to blow up Omelia’s full house: Off Hunt’s sex-filled visit with her in Germany, she was pregnant!

So, now that Teddy was expecting, had she decided she wanted to give her potential relationship with Owen a chance? Did she just want to have her baby near its daddy? Vote on your predicted outcome to the cliffhanger below.