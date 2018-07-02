TVLine Items: One Day at a Time Casts Danny Pino, GH Vet Returns and More

One Day at a Time continues to add to its family tree.

The Netflix sitcom has cast Law & Order: SVU vet Danny Pino as Penelope’s brother Tito. Executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett confirmed the news on Twitter:

VIDEOSOne Day at a Time Cast Talks Importance of Latinx Representation

Additionally, Raúl Castillo (Looking) will recur during Season 3 as a dad friend of Penelope’s from school who turns into something more, our sister site Deadline reports.

Word of the castings comes just days after it was announced that Grammy winner Gloria Estefan — who sings the show’s iconic theme song — will also guest-star during Season 3 as Mirtha, the younger sister and arch nemesis of Rita Moreno’s Lydia.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* General Hospital vet Leslie Charleson will return to the set on Monday, July 23, after taking time off to recuperate from an injury, Soap Opera Digest reports. (In her absence, the role of Monica Quartermaine has been played by Party McCormack.) In other GH news, George Hamilton’s Extra Crispy Colonel Sanders will guest-star on the ABC soap on National Fried Chicken Day aka Friday, July 6.

* Chris Noth (Sex and the City) and Nat Faxon (Friends From College) will appear in guest roles during Catastrophe Season 4, per Deadline. No details are available yet about their characters.

* CBS will air two new true-crime series this summer: Whistleblower, featuring real-life David vs. Goliath stories of people who expose major corporations’ wrongdoings, debuts Friday, July 13 at 8/7c, while the felonious females-themed Pink Collar Crimes premieres Saturday, July 28 at 8 pm.

* MSNBC has cancelled conservative host Hugh Hewitt’s eponymous Saturday morning program after one year, THR reports. He is expected to remain at MSNBC as a contributor.

* Conan will welcome the casts of the following TV shows and films during its Comic-Con broadcasts (airing at 11 pm on TBS): Breaking Bad (on Wednesday, July 18), The Predator (Thursday, July 19), Glass (Saturday, July 21) and Aquaman (Sunday, July 22).

* CBS All Access has announced that the new drama One Dollar will premiere on Thursday, August 30, with new episodes releasing weekly. The series is described as a “mystery set in a small rust belt town in post-recession America, where a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder.” The cast includes John Carroll Lynch (Body of Proof), Jeff Perry (Scandal) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton).

