Lucifer's Devil Face Was Revealed to Chloe — What Happens Next?

TVLine hits rewind on the TV season’s biggest “What Happens Next?” finales, then invites you to predict the cliffhanger outcomes.

“It’s all true…. It’s all true.”

Lucifer closed out its three-season Fox run — and nearly the series itself — with the helluva reveal that fans had been long awaiting, when Detective Chloe Decker laid eyes for the first time on her partner Lucifer Morningstar’s “devil face.”

Earlier in the finale, Lucifer had shielded Chloe from a hail of bullets by crouching over her and unfurling his angel wings to act as a shield. He then whisked her to the building’s roof, but everything was so frantic and happened so fast, the detective probably had little presence of mind to take note of what exactly had transpired.

Lucifer then returned inside for a final battle with Pierce/Cain, at the end of which he gained the upper hand and drove a demon blade into the world’s first murderer. As Luci took a sadistic pleasure in assuring his adversary that his next stop would be an eternally fiery one, his face transformed — just as Chloe arrived. Lucifer stood, sporting his full devil face, and clocked his partner’s harrowed look. “Detective…?”

How exactly will the next, critical moments play out? We’ve got a buncha time until Netflix releases Lucifer‘s Season 4 binge, sometime in 2019. But until then, rewatch the pivotal sequence below, cast your vote in the poll, then and elaborate on your prediction in the Comments section below.