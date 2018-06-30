Set Your DVR: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of July 1

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Charter Communications” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

Below you’ll find five premieres (including the returns of Power and Anne With an E), a handful of finales (including the last barrel of 12 Monkeys) and a couple of burn-offs (we’re looking at you, Me, Myself & I and Living Biblically).

Sunday, July 1

8 pm Power Season 5 premiere (Starz)

8 pm Big Brother Sunday premiere (CBS)

9 pm Good Witch Season 4 finale (Hallmark)

9 pm Instinct Season 1 finale (CBS; special time)

10:30 pm The Tunnel final season premiere (PBS)

Wednesday, July 4

8 pm Fourth of July at the White House (Hallmark)

8 pm Macy’s 4th of July Spectacular (NBC)

8 pm A Capitol Fourth (PBS)

Friday, July 6

12 am Anne With an E Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

12 am Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Season 10 premiere (Netflix; first 12 episodes)

12 am Somebody Feed Phil Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all six episodes)

9 pm 12 Monkeys series finale (Syfy; two episodes)

Saturday, July 7

8 pm Me, Myself & I burn-off begins (CBS; two episodes)

9 pm Living Biblically burn-off begins (CBS; two episodes)

10 pm Bill Maher: Triggered (HBO stand-up special)

