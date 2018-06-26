Bad Boys Spinoff L.A.'s Finest Will Be Spectrum's First Original Series

NBC’s ill-fated Bad Boys spinoff has found a new home — and we do mean new. L.A.’s Finest — which stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba — has been picked up by Charter Communications and will air on the company’s Spectrum Original Content platform. It will mark Spectrum’s first foray into original series.

The series follows Syd Burnett (Union), last seen in Bad Boys II taking down a drug cartel, who has left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex past, Syd is pushed to examine whether her unapologetic lifestyle might be masking a greater personal secret.

Former CSI: NY EP Pam Veasey will serve as co-showrunner alongside series co-creators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier.

“Charter has a strong passion for the project and we could not be more excited. Immediately we knew this innovative new platform was absolutely the right home for L.A.’s Finest,” said Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind the project, in a statement.

“Charter is excited to partner with top producers Sony, [Jerry] Bruckheimer and the rest of the incredible team behind and in front of the camera on our first Spectrum Original Content endeavor,” said Katherine Pope, Senior Vice President, Head of Original Content, Charter Communications. “Our content partnerships offer us a great opportunity to provide Spectrum customers with the dynamic, authentic and unique programming that drives value for their Spectrum subscription.”