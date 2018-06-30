The Conners: 10 Possible Storylines for ABC's Roseanne Spinoff

The Conners will attempt to prevail after suffering a significant loss this fall.

ICYMI: ABC has ordered to series the aforementioned Roseanne spinoff sans Roseanne Barr, in an effort to try and salvage the TV season’s top-rated comedy and No. 2 scripted program. But what will a continuation without its namesake look like, exactly?

The network is certainly hinting at doom for Roseanne, teasing “a sudden turn of events” that forces the family “to face the daily struggles of life… in a way they never have before.” Much of the hype leading up to the “new” show will of course focus on the fate of its former leading lady — but we’re equally interested in what happens to Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. after the offshoot addresses the very reason for its existence. And so, we put on our thinking caps and came up with 10 potential storylines for The Conners, many of which stem from ideas previously planted during the Roseanne revival’s nine-episode run.

Becky going back to school? Darlene’s return to writing? Father/son bonding time for David and Mark? Check out our ideas in the attached gallery above — or click here for direct access — then share your Conners wish lists in the comments.