Famous in Love Officially Cancelled; Freeform Laments 'Difficult Decision'

Famous in Love has taken its final bow at Freeform; the Bella Thorne drama will not return for a third season, TVLine has confirmed.

Despite reports of the series’ cancellation earlier this week, an official decision was made Friday. Below is Freeform’s official statement, as obtained by TVLine:

“We are proud to have had the opportunity to air Famous In Love. After many discussions we have made the difficult decision not to renew the show for a third season. We want to thank our colleagues at Warner Horizon and our incredible producers, writers, cast and crew, especially Marlene King, for their creativity, hard work and dedication.”

Based on the book series by Rebecca Serle, Famous in Love followed the exploits of a young actress named Paige Townsen (played by Thorne) who scores the lead role in Locked, a movie based on a supernatural romance novel. Executive-produced by Marlene King — whose new Freeform series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is slated to premiere in 2019 — the drama also starred Charlie DePew, Georgie Flores, Carter Jenkins, Keith Powers, Niki Koss, Pepi Sonuga and Perrey Reeves.

Last month’s season finale — which will now have to serve as the series finale — ended with Jordan (played by Powers) rushing up to rescue Tangey (Sonuga) from her abusive boyfriend/music partner (played by Romeo Miller). The episode ended with an ambulance arriving and EMT workers preparing a stretcher… but for whom?!

Are you bummed that Famous in Love won’t be returning for Season 3? What are your best (aka wildest) theories about that cliffhanger? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.