Famous in Love Cancelled at Freeform

Paige Townsen’s adventures in Hollyweird are being cut short; Famous in Love will not return to Freeform for Season 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

From executive producer Marlene King (Pretty Little Liars), Famous in Love followed Paige (played by Bella Thorne), a young actress who lands a coveted role in Locked, a film franchise based on a series of supernatural romance novels. The series also starred Carter Jenkins, Keith Powers, Georgie Flores, Niki Koss, Pepi Sonuga and Perry Reeves.

According to THR, a major factor in the show’s cancellation was the show’s SVOD partner Hulu declining to assist with additional financing the expensive series.

TVLine spoke with King about the second season finale’s multiple cliffhangers — including one mystery character being taken out of a hotel on a stretcher — and we were told, “All bets are off. The writers’ room did a great job of leaving us with a ton of cliffhangers that will pay off fairly early next season.” Unfortunately, it looks like that’s no longer the case.

Famous in Love follows Shadowhunters as the second major Freeform series to be cancelled in recent weeks; as confirmed earlier this month, Shadowhunters will end with a two-hour wrap-up movie in 2019 once the remaining episodes of Season 3B have aired.

Freeform would not confirm the show’s cancellation to TVLine when asked for comment.

Your thoughts on Famous in Love‘s cancellation? Drop ’em in a comment below.