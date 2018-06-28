FX Sets Fall Premiere Dates for Mayans, Horror Story, Always Sunny and More

Rev up those engines, Sons of Anarchy fans: FX’s spinoff Mayans MC finally has a premiere date.

The Anarchy offshoot will debut Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10/9c, the network announced on Thursday. Set in a post-Jax Teller world and co-created by Anarchy mastermind Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, Mayans stars Revolution alum JD Pardo as EZ Reyes, who’s fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border. The supporting cast includes Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica), Sarah Bolger (Once Upon a Time), Richard Cabral (American Crime) and Michael Irby (The Unit).

Plus, FX revealed that Season 8 of American Horror Story will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10/9c. As TVLine previously reported, the upcoming season will feature the much-anticipated crossover of Season 1’s Murder House and Season 3’s Coven, with a cast led by AHS veterans Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates.

In addition, FXX’s long-running comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will return for Season 13 on Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c. (The official statement teases that “The Gang returns… mostly” next season, with Mac, Charlie, Dee and Frank still at Paddy’s Pub while Dennis “takes on the new role of father in North Dakota.”) FX will also unveil the Australian half-hour drama series Mr Inbetween, created by and starring Scott Ryan, in September.

Still without a premiere date: FXX’s You’re the Worst, entering its fifth and final season later this year, and Pamela Adlon’s FX comedy Better Things, renewed for a third season last October.