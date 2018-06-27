The Handmaid's Tale EP: How That Sneaky Oprah Cameo Came to Be

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2, Episode 11. Proceed accordingly.

If you watched this week’s installment of The Handmaid’s Tale and thought the pirate radio DJ sounded a bit familiar, that’s because the renegade broadcaster was voiced by none other than media empress Oprah Winfrey herself, TVLine has confirmed.

Though Winfrey does not appear on camera in the episode, titled “Holly,” her silky voice can be heard when June tunes the radio in a car that she’s contemplating using as a getaway vehicle. The entire text of Winfrey’s contribution to the episode is:

“Radio Free America, broadcasting from somewhere in the Great White North. And now this news: The American government in Anchorage today received promises of economic aid from India and China. In the United Kingdom, economic sanctions on Gilead were announced, as well as plans to raise the cap on American refugees relocating from Canada. Now a tune to remind everyone who’s listening, American patriot or Gilead traitor: We are still here.”

Then Bruce Springsteen’s “Hungry Heart” plays on the underground radio station, and June is galvanized to try to make an escape so her child can be born free.

“We’d heard Oprah was a fan of the show, and had a story idea, and thought, wouldn’t it be wonderful if…,” series creator and showrunner Bruce Miller said. “So we asked and she said yes, and it was a lovely, easy process. The radio segment she recorded was inspired by the free radio of the Allies from World War II.”

Series star Elisabeth Moss has spoken before about how Winfrey is a diehard fan of the apocalyptic series. Miller added: “It was an absolute honor to have Oprah featured on the show, and especially thrilling as she was the one who presented us with the Emmy last year.”

Winfrey recently made headlines for entering a multi-year content partnership with Apple.

