TVLine Items: Parenthood Alum Joins Story, Rescue Me Vets Reunite and More

Parenthood vet Sam Jaeger‘s new role may require tears of sadness and fright: The actor will star in CBS All Access’ upcoming fairy tale-inspired psychological thriller Tell Me a Story, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDOnce Upon a Time Star Boards Tell Me a Story Fairy Tale Series

The series — created by Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries) — reimagines classic children’s tales such as “Little Red Riding Hood” and “The Three Little Pigs” as a subversive story of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder in modern-day New York City.

Jaeger will play a recently widowed single father — cue those waterworks — who moves to NYC with his troubled daughter (The Originals‘ Danielle Campbell) to live with his mother (Sex and the City‘s Kim Cattrall).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Callie Thorne is reuniting with her Rescue Me co-star Denis Leary for the USA Network crime thriller pilot Erase, co-created by and starring Leary, Deadline reports. Thorne will play the ex-wife of Leary’s dirty cop.

* Lost in Space has promoted Sibongile Mlambo, who plays PTSD sufferer Angela Goddard, to series regular for Season 2, per Deadline.

RELATED Lost in Space Renewed for Season 2

* Phylicia Rashad (Empire, The Cosby Show) will co-star in OWN’s coming-of-age drama David Makes Man, from Oscar-winning Moonlight co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney and executive producer Michael B. Jordan (Fahrenheit 451). The series centers on David (The Astronaut Wives Club‘s Akili McDowell), a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out. Rashad will play an intimidating instructor at David’s school.

* Jazmyn Simon (Ballers) has joined Netflix’s straight-to-series superhero family drama Raising Dion, about a single mother who discovers her young son has constantly changing abilities. Per Deadline, Simon will play the single mom’s sister, who is a surgical resident.

RELATED Jason Ritter to Co-Star in Netflix’s Superhero Family Drama Raising Dion

* Beau Bridges (Homeland, Masters of Sex) and Philip Baker Hall (Room 104, The Loop) will recur on Mark Burnett’s upcoming Netflix political thriller Messiah as a charming televangelist and a former CIA asset, respectively, Deadline reports.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?