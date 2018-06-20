Jason Ritter to Co-Star in Netflix's Superhero Family Drama Raising Dion

Jason Ritter‘s newest TV alter ego isn’t named Kevin, but he might have a hand in saving the world all the same.

The actor has nabbed a leading role in Netflix’s superhero drama Raising Dion, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on Dennis Liu’s short film of the same name, Raising Dion centers on Nicole Reese, an African-American single mother who learns that her young son has several magical, superhero-like abilities following the death of her husband Mark (Fahrenheit 451‘s Michael B. Jordan). With the help of Mark’s best friend, Pat, Nicole must keep her son’s gifts a secret and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Ritter will co-star as the aforementioned Pat, a comic-book-reading scientist who worked with Mark. After his best friend’s death, the smart and successful Pat makes an effort to be there for Nicole and her son — and he shares a special bond with Dion, too.

The actor is coming off the titular role in ABC’s spiritually-tinged sitcom Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, which was cancelled after one season. Other recent TV credits include Another Period, the National Geographic miniseries The Long Road Home and HBO’s acclaimed film The Tale.

A premiere date for Raising Dion‘s 10-episode first season has not been announced. Will you be watching?