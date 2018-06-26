Fuller House Reuniting Bionic Woman and Six Million Dollar Man in Season 4

The upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s Fuller House sends the She-Wolf Pack on a high seas adventure where they encounter another group of TV legends.

In the episode, which tapes this week, D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) mix things up by planning a girls night out — only to discover they’ve accidentally booked themselves on a senior citizens dinner cruise.

Naturally, the ladies encounter a colorful assortment of characters on board, including a pair of ex spouses played by Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner, TVLine has learned exclusively. The former owners of a detective agency, James (Majors) and Millie (Wagner) enjoy their newfound love/hate relationship almost as much as Millie adores expensive diamond jewelry. True TV historians will recall that Wagner appeared on Majors’ ’70s action drama The Six Million Dollar Man (1973–1978) before receiving her own spinoff series titled The Bionic Woman (1976–1978).

Additionally, Lainie Kazan (The Nanny), who recently popped up on the premiere of Freeform’s Young & Hungry, will play a dinner guest named Irma, described as an energetic social butterfly with a flair for the dramatic.

Little else is known about the comedy’s fourth season (including its premiere date), though the events of the Season 3 finale certainly paved the way for plenty of potential shenanigans: Kimmy is now pregnant with Stephanie and Jimmy’s surrogate baby, D.J. and Steve are officially back together, and virtually every member of the Tanner clan is relocating back to San Francisco.

Your hopes for Season 4? Drop ’em in a comment below.