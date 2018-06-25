Jimmy Fallon Escalates Feud With President Trump: 'Shouldn't He Have More Important Things To Do?'

Jimmy Fallon used Monday’s Tonight Show monologue to clear the air about a certain, ahem, tussle he had with President Donald Trump over the weekend.

“Before we begin, I just wanna give a shout out to our show’s No. 1 fan — the President of the United States!” Fallon said. “As you may have heard, last night, the President of the United States went after me on Twitter. So Melania, if you’re watching, I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working.”

In case you missed Trump’s aforementioned tweet, look no further:

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Fallon continued, “When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but I thought, ‘I have more important things to do.’ Then I thought, ‘Wait, shouldn’t he have more important things to do?’ (He’s the president! What are you doing? Why are you tweeting at me?!)”

After reading the tweet aloud to his audience, Fallon assured them, “That’s real. It’s crazy. The president went after me on Twitter. It’s pretty much the only thing I have in common with NFL players.”

“In response, I made a donation in Trump’s name to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or ‘RAICES,'” he said. “When Trump heard, he was like, “I love RAICES — they’re my favorite peanut butter cup.”

Video of Fallon’s monologue will be added shortly after Monday’s episode airs (NBC, 11:35/10:35c). In the meantime, drop a comment with your thoughts — and, dare we ask, your side? — below.