President Trump Claims Jimmy Fallon Bragged About 'Monster Ratings' After Infamous 2016 Hair Tussle

It was the hair tussle seen ’round the world — and now, nearly two years later, President Trump himself is weighing in. In the wake of a new interview in which Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon again expressed regret over his now-infamous softball sit-down with the then-candidate, POTUS is putting Fallon on blast.

In a tweet published Sunday evening, Trump mocked Fallon for “whimpering” about the September 2016 episode, before alleging that the comedian called him afterwards to boast about the episode’s “monster ratings.” The full tweet reads as follows:

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The president’s decision to pick a fight with yet another late-night host (following Samantha Bee, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers) comes after Fallon once again apologized for the hair incident in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying he never meant to “normalize” the then-presidential candidate or insinuate that he shares 45’s political beliefs.

Fallon previously addressed the Trump backlash in a May 2017 interview with The New York Times, in which he suggested that the bit was actually meant to “minimize” the presidential candidate.

