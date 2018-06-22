Teen Choice Awards 2018: Riverdale Leads Final Wave of TV Nominations

Here’s some news that’s sure to get the River Vixens shaking their pompoms: The second (and final) wave of 2018 Teen Choice Awards nominees were released Friday, led by Riverdale with seven nominations — including two fan favorite ‘ships.

Following closely behind is Netflix’s Stranger Things, which snagged five additional nominations, and Freeform’s The Bold Type, which is sitting pretty with four.

Read on for the full list of TV nominations from the second wave (and be sure to go back and check out the first wave, just in case you missed it):

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Anna Hopkins – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Cameron Monaghan – Gotham

Gabrielle Anwar – Once Upon a Time

Mark Consuelos – Riverdale

Mind Flayer – Stranger Things

Odette Annable – Supergirl

Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)

9-1-1

Anne with an E

Black Lightning

On My Block

Siren

The Resident

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon

Luka Sabbat – Grown–ish

Lyric Ross – This Is Us

Nafessa Williams – Black Lightning

Oliver Stark – 9-1-1

Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale

Choice TV Ship (#ChoiceTVShip)

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – The Flash

K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLiplock)

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni – Jane the Virgin

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Zac Efron & Zendaya – The Greatest Showman

Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)

Adam Driver – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Joe Keery – Stranger Things

Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale

Mark Ruffalo – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)

Charlie Heaton – Stranger Things

Katie McGrath – Supergirl

Nick Jonas – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Taika Waititi – Thor: Ragnarok

Tom Hiddleston – Thor: Ragnarok

Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

Beat Shazam

Cobra Kai

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

So You Think You Can Dance

The Bold Type

Total Bellas

Choice Summer TV Star (#ChoiceSummerTVStar)

Aisha Dee – The Bold Type

Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Katie Stevens – The Bold Type

Meghann Fahy – The Bold Type

Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Xolo Maridueña – Cobra Kai

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards air Sunday, Aug. 12 on Fox. Which shows and stars will you be rooting for? Drop ’em in a comment below.