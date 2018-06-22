Teen Choice Awards 2018: Riverdale Leads Final Wave of TV Nominations

Here’s some news that’s sure to get the River Vixens shaking their pompoms: The second (and final) wave of 2018 Teen Choice Awards nominees were released Friday, led by Riverdale with seven nominations — including two fan favorite ‘ships.
Following closely behind is Netflix’s Stranger Things, which snagged five additional nominations, and Freeform’s The Bold Type, which is sitting pretty with four.
Read on for the full list of TV nominations from the second wave (and be sure to go back and check out the first wave, just in case you missed it):
Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)
Anna Hopkins – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
Gabrielle Anwar – Once Upon a Time
Mark Consuelos – Riverdale
Mind Flayer – Stranger Things
Odette Annable – Supergirl
Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)
9-1-1
Anne with an E
Black Lightning
On My Block
Siren
The Resident
Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon
Luka Sabbat – Grown–ish
Lyric Ross – This Is Us
Nafessa Williams – Black Lightning
Oliver Stark – 9-1-1
Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale
Choice TV Ship (#ChoiceTVShip)
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – The Flash
K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLiplock)
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther
Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni – Jane the Virgin
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Zac Efron & Zendaya – The Greatest Showman
Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)
Adam Driver – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Joe Keery – Stranger Things
Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale
Mark Ruffalo – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)
Charlie Heaton – Stranger Things
Katie McGrath – Supergirl
Nick Jonas – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Taika Waititi – Thor: Ragnarok
Tom Hiddleston – Thor: Ragnarok
Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale
Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)
Beat Shazam
Cobra Kai
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
So You Think You Can Dance
The Bold Type
Total Bellas
Choice Summer TV Star (#ChoiceSummerTVStar)
Aisha Dee – The Bold Type
Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Katie Stevens – The Bold Type
Meghann Fahy – The Bold Type
Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Xolo Maridueña – Cobra Kai
The 2018 Teen Choice Awards air Sunday, Aug. 12 on Fox. Which shows and stars will you be rooting for? Drop ’em in a comment below.