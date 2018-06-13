Teen Choice Awards 2018: Riverdale, Shadowhunters Lead Nominations

Fox on Wednesday released the first “wave” of nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, giving those surfboard trophies a purpose at last.
Among the TV nominees, Riverdale and the terminal Shadowhunters amassed five nods apiece in the first batch, while The Flash, Jane the Virgin and Stranger Things each scored three.
Also represented in the small-screen categories: Empire, The Originals, Grey’s Anatomy and This Is Us, among many others.
Voting is open here through June 19, and the kudosfest will air Sunday, Aug. 12, at 8/7c on Fox. Scroll down to view the full list of nominees, then drop a comment below with your shows/people of choice.
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
Empire
Famous in Love
Riverdale
Star
The Fosters
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse — Riverdale
Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams — Grey’s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett — Empire
K.J. Apa — Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Bella Thorne — Famous in Love
Camila Mendes — Riverdale
Chrissy Metz — This Is Us
Lili Reinhart — Riverdale
Maia Mitchell — The Fosters
Ryan Destiny — Star
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
iZombie
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Originals
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley — The 100
Dominic Sherwood — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo — Stranger Things
Joseph Morgan — The Originals
Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Eliza Taylor — The 100
Emeraude Toubia — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Lana Parrilla — Once Upon a Time
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Rose McIver — iZombie
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood — Supergirl
Damon Wayans — Lethal Weapon
David Mazouz — Gotham
Grant Gustin — The Flash
Lucas Till — MacGyver
Stephen Amell — Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton — The Flash
Chloe Bennet — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Danielle Panabaker — The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow
Melissa Benoist — Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
black-ish
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson — black-ish
Elias Harger — Fuller House
Hudson Yang — Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin
Rico Rodriguez — Modern Family
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
America Ferrera — Superstore
Candace Cameron Bure — Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin
Kristen Bell — The Good Place
Sarah Hyland — Modern Family
Yara Shahidi — blackish, grown-ish
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Rick and Morty
Steven Universe
The Simpsons
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
MasterChef Junior
The Four: Battle for Stardom
The Voice
Total Divas
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
Dawson’s Creek
Friends
Gossip Girl
One Tree Hill
That ’70s Show
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Chrissy Teigen — Lip Sync Battle
Derek Hough — World of Dance
DJ Khaled — The Four: Battle for Stardom
Hailey Baldwin — Drop the Mic
Kelly Clarkson — The Voice
Meghan Trainor — The Four: Battle for Stardom