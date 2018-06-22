Ratings: The Gong Show Returns Low, Plus Take Two's Premiere Numbers

ABC’s The Gong Show rang in Season 2 on Thursday night with 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, marking its largest audience since the second episode of its freshman run, yet tying the revival’s demo low (set by last summer’s finale).

Leading out of that, Match Game opened its summer run with 3.5 mil and a 0.7., The premiere of Take Two then did 3.4 mil and a 0.5, tying time slot reruns of S.W.A.T. and SVU in the demo; TVLine readers gave the Eddie Cibrian/Rachel Bilson two-hander an average grade of “B-.”

Elsewhere….

Over on Fox, The Four (2.2 mil/0.6) dipped a tenth week-to-week.

NBC’s Little Big Shots (5.5 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth, while Marlon (2.8 mil/0.6, 2.4 mil/0.6) was on par with last week’s double pump.

CBS’ Big Bang rerun led Thursday in the demo (with a 1.0) and in total audience (drawing 5.7 million viewers).

