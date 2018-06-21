Irate Seth Meyers Refuses to Grant Trump Credit for Immigration Executive Order: 'You're a F—king Monster'

An angry Seth Meyers called out President Donald Trump on Late Night Wednesday for even attempting to suggest that his executive order regarding family separation fixes the damage done by his administration’s “zero tolerance” policy.

Meyers’ Closer Look focused on the controversial immigration policy that separates children from their parents at the southern border. The aforementioned executive order, which was signed into effect Wednesday, came after reports that upwards of 2,300 migrant children had already been taken from their parents.

“Let’s be clear about one thing: You don’t get credit for solving a problem when you’re the one who created the problem,” Meyers said. “Whether it’s the birther lie, or the ‘Mexicans are rapists’ lie, or the idea that Democrats are responsible for separating families, Trump’s paranoid fantasies are a Rosetta Stone for understanding what’s happening right now,” he argued, pointing to “state TV” Fox News, “which has spent the past week lying about the policy and trying to make you believe that what you see with your own eyes isn’t actually real.” Meyers then queued up a series of clips to defend his point, including Laura Ingraham referring to immigrant detention centers as “summer camps.”

“If you rip a child away from its parent and you put that child in a suite at the Ritz, you’re still a f—king monster,” Meyers continued. “The through line of Trump’s political career is blindingly clear: He concocts racist lies [and] uses dehumanizing language to justify cruelty towards immigrants and outsiders. It wasn’t an accident, it wasn’t a law, it was a choice by Trump and his supporters.

“Something you hear a lot on days like today… is that this is not who we are, but it is who we are right now,” he opined. “It might change tomorrow or the day after that, but today we are this. And you personally may not be this, but who we are is too often decided by those in power, which is why you vote. So remember, if you want who we are to match with who you are, you have to get up early and vote the next chance you have.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Meyers’ Closer Look segment in full.