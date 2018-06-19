Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Faces Backlash for Calling Immigrant Detention Centers 'Summer Camps'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has drawn the ire of social media after referring to immigration detention centers as “essentially summer camps” for children being separated from their families at the border.

On Monday’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, the host advocated for President Trump’s controversial “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which has thus far split up more than 2,000 families at the southern border.

“The president is now doing what we should have been doing all along: prosecuting all border crashers,” Ingraham said. “Consistent with American law, when a party is arrested, your children are either sent to relatives or they become wards of the state. Since more illegal immigrants are rushing the border, more kids are being separated from their parents and temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps.” (For the record, more than 1,400 immigrant children are currently being kept in a former Walmart superstore in Texas.)

Not long after Ingraham’s comments aired, the hashtag #BoycottLaura began circulating on Twitter, and Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan — who has an overall deal with 20th Century Fox — said he is “disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with Fox News.”

Let me officially join @SethMacFarlane in saying I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews. This bullshit is the opposite of what #ModernFamily stands for. https://t.co/dnvIbgoIyA — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

Levitan’s tweet also referenced The Orville star Seth MacFarlane, who recently criticized Fox News host Tucker Carlson for urging his viewers not to trust “the big news stations” and to “always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you.” MacFarlane tweeted on Saturday that “it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.”

This is not the first time Ingraham has been in hot water this year. In March, multiple sponsors pulled ads from her show after she mocked David Hogg, a survivor of the deadly shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for getting rejected by four colleges. She later apologized for the insensitive tweet, but Hogg did weigh in on Ingraham’s “summer camp” comment on Tuesday morning:

