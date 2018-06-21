The Walking Dead's David Morrissey Joins Amazon's Good Omens

‘Ello, Governor.

The Walking Dead alum David Morrissey will play Captain Vincent, captain of the pleasure cruiser Morbilli, on Amazon’s forthcoming Good Omens adaptation.

Series director Douglas Mackinnon tweeted a photo with the actor Wednesday, which Good Omens co-author/showrunner Neil Gaiman retweeted Thursday.

The last big scene to be filmed. https://t.co/gFVqnjUXL2 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 21, 2018

A six-part comedy, the upcoming Amazon/BBC co-production is based on the acclaimed fantasy novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Neil Gaiman (American Gods) and Terry Pratchett (Colour of Magic).

Good Omens takes place in 2018 when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan. However, Aziraphale (played by Masters of Sex‘s Michael Sheen), a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon (Doctor Who’s David Tennant) — both of whom have lived amongst Earth’s mortals since The Beginning and have grown rather fond of the lifestyle — are not actually looking forward to the coming war.

The cast also includes Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Adria Arjona (Emerald City), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), Nina Sosanya (Love Actually) and Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders).

Morrissey’s character appears very briefly in Gaiman and Pratchett’s novel, and his introduction involves his ship running aground after finding the lost city of Atlantis.

In addition to playing The Walking Dead‘s one-eyed Governor, Morrissey’s TV gigs include Extant, The Missing, Britannia and The Hollow Crown.