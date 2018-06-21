Daria Revival in Development

We know Daria Morgendorffer isn’t one for smiling, but this news might just do the trick. Maybe.

Daria & Jodie, a tentatively titled reimagining of the ’90s animated comedy Daria, is one of several nostalgic projects in development at MTV Studios, our sister site Deadline reports. Grace Edwards (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Loosely Exactly Nicole, Inside Amy Schumer) is on board to write. Peruse the show’s official description below:

The iconic animated franchise is reinvented through the eyes of heroine Daria Morgendorffer and one of her closest friends Jodie Landon. These two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race.

Daria ran for five seasons (1997–2002) on MTV, telling the story of a cynical pizza enthusiast widely considered to be one of pop culture’s preeminent animated feminist icons. For a taste of what Daria & Jodie might be like, check out this classic clip of the characters in action:

Along with Daria & Jodie, MTV Studios — which was formed to produce reboots, revivals and spinoffs based on MTV’s library of popular shows — is cooking up new iterations of several other classics: The Real World, Made and Aeon Flux (the latter of which is being helmed by former Teen Wolf executive producer Jeff Davis). MTV president Chris McCarthy adds that a second Beavis and Butthead revival is also being kicked around.

Your thoughts, fears, etc. about Daria & Jodie? Drop ’em in a comment below.