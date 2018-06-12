Aeon Flux Live-Action Reboot in the Works at MTV From Teen Wolf EP

Former Teen Wolf executive producer Jeff Davis is returning to MTV to put another fresh spin on a classic title.

Davis will write and EP a live-action reboot of Aeon Flux, an animated series that originally aired on MTV from 1991 to 1995, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Set in a distant dystopian future, Aeon Flux follows a nimble young assassin who aligns herself with a group of “biohacking rebels” to give humanity a fighting chance.

Check out the original animated series’ trailer below:

Gale Ann Hurd (The Walking Dead) will also serve as an executive producer.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Aeon Flux has gotten the live-action treatment. Charlize Theron played the title character in a 2005 movie — produced in part by MTV Films — that ultimately bombed at the box office. Aeon Flux creator Peter Chung said he was “unhappy” when he read the script, and that seeing it on the big screen made him feel “helpless, humiliated and sad.”

You can also watch the trailer for that movie (if you dare) below:

Your thoughts on MTV’s attempt to revive Aeon Flux in live-action form? Drop ’em in a comment below.