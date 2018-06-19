Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon's Little America Greenlit at Apple

The huddled masses yearning to breathe free just nabbed a series order.

Apple has given the green light to Little America, a half-hour anthology series based on real-life stories of immigrants who have migrated to the United States, TVLine has learned.

Inspired by the true stories featured by Epic magazine, Little America will go beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America, when they’re more relevant now than ever,” the series’ official logline reads.

The project is written and executive-produced by Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick) and wife Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick) with Lee Eisenberg (The Office); Eisenberg also will serve as showrunner. Other EPs include Alan Yang (Master of None) and Epic‘s Joshuah Bearman and Joshua Davis.

Universal Television will produce.

Nanjiani and Gordon’ The Big Sick was the highest-grossing independent film of 2017, and was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Little America joins a gigantic slate of original content at the tech giant. Shows in the works include a Reese Witherspoon/Jennifer Aniston-starring series set at a morning talk show, a comedy featuring Hailee Steinfeld as poet Emily Dickinson, and dramas from directors Damien Chazelle (La La Land) and M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense). The tech giant has also ordered the thriller Are You Sleeping, headlined by Octavia Spencer, and an untitled Kristen Wiig comedy, both executive-produced by Witherspoon.