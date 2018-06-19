Fox News Video: Corey Lewandowski Mocks Immigrant Girl With Down Syndrome, Sparks Instant Backlash

The war of words over President Trump’s immigrant crackdown just took a nasty turn: Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski dismissed reports about an immigrant girl with Down syndrome being separated from her mother with a mocking “womp-womp” during an appearance on Fox News.

The heated exchange with Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas occurred Tuesday during The Story With Martha MacCallum, and quickly went viral on social media:

.@Zac_Petkanas says on Fox News a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome was separated from her mother at the border. Corey Lewandowski responds: "Womp womp." pic.twitter.com/cZMXWmwbjw — Jon Passantino (@passantino) June 19, 2018

In the clip above, Petkanas mentions an account of a ten-year-old girl with Down syndrome who was separated from her mother due to President Trump’s recent crackdown on illegal immigration. When Lewandowski responds with a derisive “womp-womp,” Petkanas fires back in disbelief: “Did you just say ‘womp-womp’ to a ten-year-old with Down syndrome being taken from her mother? How dare you? How dare you? How absolutely dare you, sir?”

Lewandowski didn’t apologize, shouting back that “when you cross the border illegally, you have given up the rights of this country. We are a country with borders. We are a country of laws.”

The backlash came quickly, with Megyn Kelly and Kumail Nanjiani among those criticizing Lewandowski for his response:

There is no low to which this coward Corey Lewandowski won’t sink. This man should not be afforded a national platform to spew his hate. https://t.co/M8adu7P2sf — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 20, 2018

Fox News is already under fire after host Laura Ingraham compared the detention centers holding immigrant children separated from the parents to “summer camps” on her show earlier this week.