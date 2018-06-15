Lucifer Saved by Netflix: Tom Ellis and the Cast React to Season 4 Renewal

The cast and producers of Lucifer are in a devilishly good mood following the news that Netflix has picked up the cancelled Fox drama for Season 4.

Series leads Tom Ellis and Lauren German both took to Instagram to express their gratitude for the show’s loyal fans and their role in the resurrection. “Can’t express how grateful and humbled I am by the wave of support that you have all given,” Ellis wrote. “Thanks to you #LuciferLives.” Added German: “A huge thank you to all #Lucifer fans who poured their hearts out, tweeted, screamed, cried & showed us they wanted it.”

The two stars also thanked their new streaming home, with Ellis writing, “You have made a lot of people very happy.” German noted that she was “BEYOND GRATEFUL to be part of a company like @netflix.”

Co-showrunner Joe Henderson, meanwhile, got cheeky on Twitter, first posting a GIF of Jon Snow’s resurrection on Game of Thrones, followed by this message: “Thank you thank you THANK YOU to all the #Lucifer fans. You brought us back. YOU did this. So relax, take a breath, put some ice on those fingers that have been hashtagging up a storm… and get ready for more deviltime.”

Fellow showrunner Ildy Modrovich got emotional, “sitting in a kiddie pool of happy tears,” she wrote. “I just really want to thank you. ALL of you. From the bottom of my heart. Your unshakable love and support did this. It’s truly astounding. My heart is bursting.”

Check out all of the cast and producers’ reactions below:

You fans are incredible. You did this. We are so happy to keep the family together. Lucifer on Netflix is back. Has a ring to it I say. Thank you @netflix and Thank you to each and everyone of you who fought like a demon! — 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) June 15, 2018

I told y’all we’d be back. 😉😈👼🏾 Lucifer. Season 4. Here we come! — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) June 15, 2018

Congrats, Lucifer team, on the Netflix season 4 pickup. You’re gonna rock it. Lucifans, you guys made it happen with all the noise. Congrats to you all too! — Tricia Helfer (@trutriciahelfer) June 15, 2018

Thank you thank you THANK YOU to all the #Lucifer fans. You brought us back. YOU did this. So relax, take a breath, put some ice on those fingers that have been hashtagging up a storm… and get ready for more deviltime 😈 — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) June 15, 2018

#Lucifer. Okay… now that I can see again… and I’m sitting in a kiddie pool of happy tears… I just really want to thank you. ALL of you. From the bottom of my heart. Your unshakable love and support did this. It’s truly astounding. My heart is bursting. ❤️😈 pic.twitter.com/vdAOOJ4lU1 — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) June 15, 2018

Watch a memorable scene from Lucifer‘s recent “bonus” episode: