Giuliana Rancic Returning to E! News

Giuliana Rancic is returning to her E! News stomping ground, nearly three years after departing the series.

Rancic, who stepped down from the nightly news program in August 2015 to focus on other projects, will be back to co-host with Jason Kennedy beginning Sept. 4. She will fill the void left by Maria Menounos, who exited her co-anchor role in July 2017 following surgery to remove a brain tumor.

“Returning to host E! News is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career,” Rancic said in a statement. “Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can’t wait to reconnect with the E! News audience and go on this journey together once again.”

Even after departing E! News, Rancic had stayed on as co-host of the network’s Live From the Red Carpet franchise, a role she will maintain after her return to the news show.

Last December, E! News made headlines when correspondent Catt Sadler chose to leave the network after discovering the disparity between her salary and that of male coworker Kennedy. In an interview with Rancic at the Golden Globes — just days after Sadler announced her departure — Will & Grace star Debra Messing said she was “so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts.”

Rancic responded: “I want all of you at home to know, of course, there will still be all the fun and excitement moments you’ve come to expect from the E! red carpet, but we also want to embrace this moment and allow these celebrities who have a big voice … to speak on behalf of millions who don’t. I’m truly looking forward to some great conversations.”

E! News airs weeknights at 7 pm and 11 pm ET. Your thoughts on Rancic’s return? Drop ’em in a comment below.