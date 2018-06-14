TVLine Items: Shameless Ups Fiona's Beau, Doctor Who at SDCC and More

Shameless is getting serious about Fiona and Ford’s relationship: The Showtime series has promoted Richard Flood, who plays Fi’s Irish carpenter boyfriend, to series regular for Season 9, our sister site Deadline reports.

At the close of Season 8, Fiona confronted Ford about the state of their romance, after which he told her that he doesn’t fall in love like a teenager. When that happens, “you actually take space and time to get to know somebody for who they are, as opposed to what they represent for you,” showrunner Nancy Pimental told TVLine. “So it’s really good for her.”

Shameless Season 9 premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9/8c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* New Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker will make her San Diego Comic-Con debut this July, along with her co-stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, as well as incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens. Chris Hardwick will moderate the panel discussion, which does not yet have an exact date (but SDCC runs July 19-22, with the show typically taking up residence in Hall H on Sunday).

* A special edition of Barbra Streisand’s 1976 film A Star Is Born, as well as all of the singer-actress’ TV concert specials, will be available on Netflix this Friday, June 15.

* All About the Washingtons, a new comedy series starring Run-DMC’s Rev Run and his wife Justine Simmons as fictionalized versions of themselves, will debut Friday, Aug. 10 on Netflix.

* John Slattery (Mad Men), Allison Tolman (Fargo) and Rafe Spall (The Big Short) have been cast in the Hulu comedy pilot Kansas City, which is set in a future where the city is separated by a wall between liberals and conservatives.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?