Zoey 102 Trailer Reunites Jamie Lynn Spears With Her Nickelodeon Classmates, 15 Years Later

Her days at Pacific Coast Academy may be long behind her, but Zoey Brooks still has a lot to learn.

Fifteen years after Zoey 101 wrapped its four-season run on Nickelodeon, Jamie Lynn Spears and (most of) the original cast are returning for Zoey 102, a reunion event that aims to answer every burning question you didn’t even know you had.

In addition to Spears, Zoey 102 also features the returns of Erin Sanders returns as Zoey’s best friend Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Zoey’s love interest Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo.

“Over a decade after the iconic series ended, Zoey 102 finds Zoey Brooks still trying to figure out life and love — this time in her 20s,” per the official logline. “Zoey and Chase did not end up in Hawaii that summer and haven’t heard from each other since. When close friends Quinn and Logan announce they’re getting married, Zoey and Chase find themselves in the wedding party.”

Newcomers include Thomas Lennon as Zoey’s boss Kelly Kevyn; Owen Thiele as Zoey’s friend Archer March; and Dean Geyer as Todd, an actor Zoey pays to pretend to be her boyfriend.

Zoey 102 will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, July 27.

