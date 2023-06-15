What We Do in the Shadows Trailer: Guillermo Is Going Through Changes… and Colin Is Hooking Up With Nadja?!

Read Next: The Lincoln Lawyer Gets in Bed With a Killer (Allegedly) in Season 2 Trailer
You’re not imagining it: Things are getting even weirder than usual this season on What We Do in the Shadows.

FX has released a trailer for the vampire comedy’s upcoming Season 5 — premiering Thursday, July 13 at 10/9c, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu — and in it, Guillermo attempts to take the leap he’s been wanting to take for years: from familiar to full-blooded vampire. As we saw at the end of last season, he pays his vampire friend Derek to turn him… but the transformation is taking longer than he thought. 16 days after being bitten, he tries to turn into a bat, but he’s only mastered “human form” so far.

Colin Robinson, meanwhile, is running for city comptroller and boring everyone to tears with his campaign speeches, and Nandor uses his hypnotism skills to make a mall store employee honor a handful of coupons (and a Ryan Seacrest photo). But we’re most freaked out by the sight of Colin hopping into bed with Nadja (!)… or at least Nadja and her mini-me doll. Nope, we can’t unsee that.

Press PLAY above to get a sneak peek at the new season of What We Do in the Shadows, and then flap your bat wings down to the comments to tell us your first impressions.

