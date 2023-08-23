Why Tom Sandoval Joined Special Forces Season 2 Cast: ‘I Had an Affair, and I Wanted to Take a Beating’

Tom Sandoval was looking to do some painful penance after the whole #Scandoval hullabaloo, the Vanderpump Rules vet shares in an extended trailer for Season 2 of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

An original Vanderpump Rules cast member/bartender at SUR, Sandoval in late 2013 began a relationship with Season 3 addition Ariana Madix; in February 2019, the pair bought a home together. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Sandoval and Season 5 addition Raquel Leviss were having an affair — a bombshell that was dropped on Ariana when she found a suggestive video of Raquel on her longtime beau’s phone.

“The whole country is pissed off at me,” Sandoval observes in the trailer above, when asked why he decided to brave the extreme competition. “I had an affair, and I wanted to take a beating”

Also being put to the test in Special Forces Season 2 (premiering Monday, Sept. 25) are singer/Dancing With the Stars alum JoJo Siwa, model/actress Blac Chyna, reality-TV vet Savannah Chrisley, former NFL star Dez Bryant, TV personality and contractor Tyler Cameron, Beverly Hills, 90210 grad Brian Austin Green, 7-time NBA champion Robert Horry, Olympic gold medalist speed skater Erin Jackson, Olympic gold medalist alpine skier Bode Miller, reality-TV vet Jack Osbourne, Sharknado icon Tara Reid, “award-winning Instagram influencer” Kelly Rizzo and The Bachelor Season 21’s own Nick Viall.

Special Forces‘ second wave of recruits will be faced with “the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand, where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture.” In that brisk climate, the 14 celebs will face an “ice breaker” drill where they will be submerged in a frozen lake and find their body temperatures plummeting to near-hypothermic levels. They will also attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4,700-ft. snowcapped mountain peak, and an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters.

The demanding aforementioned training exercises (plus many others) will be led by elite team of ex-special forces operatives — Season 1 Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham and Jason “Foxy” Fox, plus new addition Jovon “Q” Quarles.