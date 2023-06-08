The Witcher Season 3 Trailer: Get a Sneak Peek at Henry Cavill’s Final Episodes as Geralt of Rivia

It’s the beginning of the end for Henry Cavill‘s turn as Geralt of Rivia.

Netflix on Thursday unveiled a full-length trailer for The Witcher‘s forthcoming third season, which will mark Cavill’s final episodes as Geralt before he passes the baton to Liam Hemsworth for Season 4.

Here’s what to expect from Season 3, according to the official synopsis: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

As previously reported, The Witcher‘s third season will drop in two parts. Volume 1 (aka Episodes 1-5) will release on Thursday, June 29, while Volume 2 (Episodes 6-8) will follow on Thursday, July 27.

Cavill’s exit as Geralt of Rivia was confirmed last October, when Netflix announced a Season 4 pickup for the fantasy drama. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said in a statement at the time. “As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Check out The Witcher‘s full Season 3 trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the upcoming episodes!