The Upshaws is adding two legends to its comedic family unit in Season 4, which premieres Thursday, Aug. 17 on Netflix.

On Thursday, the streamer unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming episodes, featuring guest stars Marsha Warfield (Night Court) and Jenifer Lewis (black-ish).

Lewis is set to appear as Dr. Pearl Edmunds, Regina’s new no-nonsense therapist helping her strike a balance between the prioritization of herself, her mental health and her countless family obligations. Details about Warfield’s character are currently unavailable.

Created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes (who also serve as showrunners), the family-friendly sitcom follows Bennie Upshaw (played by Mike Epps), a well-meaning mechanic in Indianapolis just trying the best he can to take care of his family while also tolerating his sardonic sister-in-law Lucretia (Sykes) — all without a blueprint for success.

Bernie’s semi-unconventional family unit includes wife Regina (Kim Fields), firstborn son Bernard (Jermelle Simon), younger daughters Aaliyah and Maya (Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine) and teenage son Kelvin (Diamond Lyons), whom he fathered with another woman named Tasha (Gabrielle Dennis).

In Season 4, the Upshaws will continue to “ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family,” per the official synopsis.