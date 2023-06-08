Read Next: Cruel Summer Team Reveals How That Private Practice Family Reunion Came to Be — and What Was Weird About It
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Belly and Conrad Are Smitten (While Jeremiah Pines) in Season 2 Teaser — Watch

Share

This summer’s TV forecast calls for lots of teenage angst, courtesy of The Summer I Turned Prettys Season 2 teaser trailer.

Season 1 of the Prime Video YA series centered around the love triangle between 16-year-old Belly (played by Lola Tung) and the Fisher brothers, broody Conrad (Christopher Briney) and easygoing Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), with whom Belly spends every summer at their mother Susannah’s home in Cousins Beach. Although it seemed that Belly had chosen to be with Jeremiah, she ended the finale by kissing Conrad. But a dark cloud loomed over the moment, and it will follow Belly into the new season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Photos
View Gallery8 Images

In Thursday’s newly released teaser trailer (which you can watch above), Belly and Conrad are now the human equivalents of the heart-eyes emoji when they’re around each other. And though Jeremiah seems fine with their open flirting at first, later scenes in the promo indicate his feelings for Belly haven’t subsided.

“Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same,” reads the official Season 2 synopsis. “When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

For more clues on what might be in store for Belly & Co., check out all eight episode titles from the upcoming season here.

Joining the cast in recurring roles are Elsie Fisher (Barry, Castle Rock) and Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer).

Season 2 premieres on Friday, July 14, with its first three episodes. A new installment will unspool each subsequent Friday until the season finale on Aug. 18.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans, what did you think of the teaser? Hit the comments with your thoughts and hopes!
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
June 08, 2023
03:00 AM
Based on a True StoryBeavis and Butt-HeadClone HighGremlins: Secrets of the MogwaiiCarlyThe KardashiansNever Have I EverThe Other Two
08:00 PM
The Blacklist
09:00 PM
100 Days to IndyTop Chef
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Black Sands Entertainment & Carl Reed’s Composition Media Ink Anime Production Deal; ‘Black Sands: The Seven Kingdoms’ Series Adaptation Set As First Project
Black Sands Entertainment & Carl Reed’s Composition Media Ink Anime Production Deal; ‘Black Sands: The Seven Kingdoms’ Series Adaptation Set As First Project
NBC’s Bevacqua to Take Notre Dame AD Reins From Jack Swarbrick
NBC’s Bevacqua to Take Notre Dame AD Reins From Jack Swarbrick
Bryan Cranston Plans to Stop Acting and Move to France in 2026
Bryan Cranston Plans to Stop Acting and Move to France in 2026
Final Tony Predictions: Best Featured Actor/Actress in a Musical – Alex Newell Could Make History and Bonnie Milligan’s Win Seems Locked Up 
Final Tony Predictions: Best Featured Actor/Actress in a Musical – Alex Newell Could Make History and Bonnie Milligan’s Win Seems Locked Up 
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad