Ms. Marvel’s Kamala Khan Gets a Crash Course in Superheroics in The Marvels’ Official Trailer

The full trailer for The Marvels — which among other things is very much a sequel to Disney+’s Ms. Marvel — made its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday night, and it finds Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan kinda-sorta learning how to fly and also getting some Goose-bumps.

In the latest MCU Phase 5 movie, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson) is shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe when her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary. There, her powers become entangled with that of both Jersey City super-fan Kamala aka Ms. Marvel and Carol’s own estranged niece, S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris). “Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to” — you guessed it — “save the universe.”

This cosmic connection was first teased in the Ms. Marvel finale’s post-credits scene, where Carol and Kamala unwittingly swapped places with one another.

The cast of The Marvels also includes MCU vet Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ms. Marvel‘s Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur (as Kamala’s family), British actress Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) as the villain Dar-Benn, Korean actor Park Seo-joon (Itaewon Class) as a prince, and Scotsman Gary Lewis (The Bay, Rig 45).

Originally earmarked for a July 2022 release, The Marvels was postponed four times and is now due to hit theaters Nov. 10.