The Lincoln Lawyer Gets in Bed With a Killer (Allegedly) in Season 2 Trailer

The Lincoln Lawyer is giving Mickey Haller a new love interest and a new client in Season 2. The catch? They’re the same woman.

Netflix on Thursday dropped the official trailer for Part 1 of the legal drama’s upcoming second season, which will be available to stream on Thursday, July 6. The second half of the season premieres on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey, Neve Campbell as Mickey’s first ex-wife Maggie McPherson, Becki Newton as Mickey’s second ex-wife Lorna Crane, Angus Sampson as investigator Cisco and Jazz Raycole as Mickey’s driver Izzy Letts.

Additional cast members, several of whom are debuting in Season 2, include Krista Warner as Mickey’s daughter Hayley Haller, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as detective Raymond Griggs, Lana Parilla as alleged murderer Lisa Trammell, Yaya DaCosta as prosecutor Andrea “Andy” Freeman, Matt Angel as podcaster Henry Dahl, Angélica María as Mickey’s mother Elena, David Clayton Rogers in an undisclosed role and Elliott Gould as David “Legal” Siegel.

Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez serve as showrunners, executive-producing alongside Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson and series creator David E. Kelley.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the new Lincoln Lawyer trailer, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 2 below.