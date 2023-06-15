Read Next: TVLine Items: Reservation Dogs on FX, Sonic the Hedgehog Adds 5 and More
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

The Lincoln Lawyer Gets in Bed With a Killer (Allegedly) in Season 2 Trailer

Share

The Lincoln Lawyer is giving Mickey Haller a new love interest and a new client in Season 2. The catch? They’re the same woman.

Netflix on Thursday dropped the official trailer for Part 1 of the legal drama’s upcoming second season, which will be available to stream on Thursday, July 6. The second half of the season premieres on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey, Neve Campbell as Mickey’s first ex-wife Maggie McPherson, Becki Newton as Mickey’s second ex-wife Lorna Crane, Angus Sampson as investigator Cisco and Jazz Raycole as Mickey’s driver Izzy Letts.

Additional cast members, several of whom are debuting in Season 2, include Krista Warner as Mickey’s daughter Hayley Haller, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as detective Raymond Griggs, Lana Parilla as alleged murderer Lisa Trammell, Yaya DaCosta as prosecutor Andrea “Andy” Freeman, Matt Angel as podcaster Henry Dahl, Angélica María as Mickey’s mother Elena, David Clayton Rogers in an undisclosed role and Elliott Gould as David “Legal” Siegel.

Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez serve as showrunners, executive-producing alongside Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson and series creator David E. Kelley.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the new Lincoln Lawyer trailer, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 2 below.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Looking forward to this!

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 15, 2023
03:00 AM
Black MirrorClone HighDragons: The Nine RealmsGabrielle Union: My Journey to 50Gremlins: Secrets of the MogwaiThe Other TwoStar Trek: Strange New WorldsThe Walking Dead: Dead City
08:00 PM
U.S. Open
09:00 PM
Project Runway All Stars
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Journalism Bill To Bolster Newspapers, TV Stations Despite Facebook Threat
Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Journalism Bill To Bolster Newspapers, TV Stations Despite Facebook Threat
Fz Sports Secures $74 Million in Growth Funding for Media Rights
Fz Sports Secures $74 Million in Growth Funding for Media Rights
Lily Gladstone Makes Her Mark This Year with ‘Killers’ and ‘The Unknown Country’ — Watch the Trailer
Lily Gladstone Makes Her Mark This Year with ‘Killers’ and ‘The Unknown Country’ — Watch the Trailer
Emmys Get Real With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘The Kardashians’ Among the 45 Reality Series Submissions
Emmys Get Real With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘The Kardashians’ Among the 45 Reality Series Submissions
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad