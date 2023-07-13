TVLine Items: Lincoln Lawyer Trailer, Big Brother Anniversary Special and More

The Lincoln Lawyer is kicking off the second half of Season 2 with a trip to the hospital, before returning to the courtroom in a new trailer for the Netflix drama’s return.

In the above video, Mickey is quick to get back to work — “I don’t have time for rest. I’ve got a trial coming up,” he says — while Maggie worries over her ex.

“They could have killed you, Mickey,” she notes, adding, “There’s got to be another way to do your job — safer, more conventional.”

As the trial begins, with Mickey facing off against Yaya DaCosta’s formidable prosecutor, danger continues to plague the defense lawyer in the form of a speeding car… and temptation from his own client?

Part 1 is currently streaming, while Part 2 debuts Thursday, Aug. 3.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration, an Entertainment Tonight special hosted by ET‘s Nischelle Turner, will air Wednesday, July 26 at 9/8c on CBS, one week prior to the Season 25 premiere on Aug. 2. The program will end with a sneak peek of the new season’s house and clues about this summer’s big twist.

* Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 1 will debut six new episodes beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2 on Disney+ and Disney Junior, with more episodes coming later this year.

* Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing has been renewed for Season 2 at Discovery Channel, our sister site Deadline reports. The pickup comes ahead of the spinoff’s Season 1 finale, which airs Sunday, July 16 at 8 pm.

* The CW Network and Roku have partnered for the unscripted series Fight to Survive, hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila (American Ninja Warrior) and premiering Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 pm on The CW and streaming on The Roku Channel and The CW App on Sept. 29, following its broadcast finale. In the series, “17 competitors — including former Survivor, Alone, Naked and Afraid and American Ninja Warrior contestants — must survive 25 days on a remote tropical island combatting brutal conditions and each other to win $250,000.”

* Netflix has released a trailer for the tongue-in-cheek docuseries How to Become a Cult Leader, in which narrator Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) “reveals the playbook to achieving unconditional love, endless devotion, and the power to control people’s minds, bodies and souls,” per the official synopsis. All six episodes drop Friday, July 28:

