The Irrational Trailer: Jesse L. Martin Puts Fresh Spin on Law and Order in New NBC Procedural — Watch

Law & Order vet Jesse L. Martin is headed back to NBC this fall in the new crime procedural The Irrational, the first trailer of which dropped Monday (watch above).
Ordered to series last December, The Irrational — which is set to air Mondays at 10 pm beginning Sept. 25 — follows Martin’s Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science who offers up his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior to help solve an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations.
As we recently reported, The Irrational completed production on its inaugural 10-episode season prior to the onset of the crippling writers’ and actors’ strikes.
In addition to Martin, who is coming off of a nine-season run on The CW’s The Flash, the cast also includes Maahra Hill (Delilah), Travina Springer (Ms. Marvel), Molly Kunz (Finding Carter) and Arash DeMaxi (Partner Track).
Arika Lisanne Mittman (Elementary, Timeless) penned The Irrational pilot and will serve as an executive producer alongside Mark Goffman, Samuel Baum and director David Frankel. Martin also carries a producer credit.
The Irrational is inspired by the best-selling book Predictably Irrational by Dan Ariely, who serves as a consultant on the NBC series.
