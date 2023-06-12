Read Next: Lea Michele Performs ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ at 2023 Tony Awards — Watch
The Horror of Dolores Roach Trailer: Justina Machado Serves Up Some Killer Empanadas — Watch

What’s in these empanadas, you ask? Just human flesh, of course.

Prime Video released a trailer for its upcoming series The Horror of Dolores Roach, which premieres all eight episodes on Friday, July 7. In it, Dolores (One Day at a Time’s Justina Machado) quickly spirals out of control and into a bout of serial killing.

Based on the Spotify podcast of the same name, the series is “a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism and survival of the fittest,” according to its official description. “Dolores Roach is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a gentrified Washington Heights. She reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (New Amsterdam’s Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, ‘Magic Hands’ Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive.”

Soon enough, those very hands turn to weapons and she’s cracking necks and dismembering limbs like it’s nothing! How does she dispose of the bodies? Luis seems to have found a creative solution: Stuff all those meaty bits into juicy little empanadas. Delicious!

K. Todd Freeman (A Series of Unfortunate Events) and Kita Updike (These Thems) also star.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then let us know in the comments if you’ll be tuning in this July!
1 Comment

  1. Definitely I’m on watch schedule. Dark and Humorous

