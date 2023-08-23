The Gilded Age Season 2 Sets October Premiere on HBO — Watch First Trailer

Pinkies up! HBO has finally set a Sunday, Oct. 29 (9/8c) premiere date for the long-awaited second season of period drama The Gilded Age, which will also be available to stream on Max.

Created by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), the 1880s New York City-set series stars Carrie Coon as new money socialite Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as her robber baron husband George Russell, Christine Baranski as old money socialite Agnes van Rhijn and Cynthia Nixon as Agnes’ sister Ada Brook.

The cast also includes Louisa Jacobson as Agnes and Ada’s estranged niece Marian Brook, Denée Benton as Agnes’ secretary Peggy Scott, Taissa Farmiga as the Russells’ daughter Gladys, Harry Richardson as the Russells’ son Larry, Blake Ritson as Agnes’ closeted son Oscar van Rhijn, Simon Jones as Agnes’ butler Mr. Bannister, and Jack Gilpin as the Russells’ butler Mr. Church.

Per the official logline, Season 2 “begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it. George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh.”

Meanwhile, “Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe.”

A handful of recurring cast members from Season 1 have also been promoted ahead of Season 2, including Kelli O’Hara as Agnes’ niece Aurora Fane, Donna Murphy as socialite supreme Caroline Astor, Debra Monk as Agnes’ lady’s maid Mrs. Armstrong, Kristine Nielsen as Agnes’ cook Mrs. Bauer, Taylor Richardson as Agnes’ housemaid Bridget, Ben Ahlers as Agnes’ footman Jack Treacher, Kelley Curran as Bertha’s lady’s maid Miss Turner, Douglas Sills as the Russells’ chef Monsieur Baudin (aka Josh Borden), Celia Keenan-Bolger as the Russells’ housekeeper Mrs. Bruce, Michael Cerveris as George’s valet Mr. Watson, Erin Wilhelmi as Gladys’ lady’s maid Adelheid, Patrick Page as George’s secretary Richard Clay and Sullivan Jones as New York Globe publisher T. Thomas Fortune.

Will you be heading back to The Gilded Age this fall? Hit PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the HBO drama below.