The Changeling: LaKeith Stanfield Endures a Horrifying Ordeal in Trailer for Apple TV+ Adaptation

LaKeith Stanfield is a man on a mind-bending mission to find his missing wife in the full trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Changeling, which dropped on Tuesday.

In the sneak peek, which you can check out above, a sweet love story between Apollo (Stanfield) and Emma (Clark Backo) turns into a trippy nightmare when Emma disappears after doing the unspeakable with their first-born child, and he ventures to find her.

Adapted from Victor LaValle’s bestselling novel of the same name, the eight-episode series is described as a “fairytale for grown-ups,” per the official synopsis. “A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.”

The first three episodes will debut on Friday, Sept. 8; new episodes will stream weekly until the finale on Oct. 13. (Anyone else thinking it’s wildly appropriate that this show wraps its season on Friday the 13th?)

In addition to Stanfield and Backo, the ensemble includes Adina Porter (The Power, American Horror Story), Future Islands lead singer Samuel T. Herring (in his TV acting debut), Alexis Louder (The Terminal List, Watchmen), Jared Abrahamson (Ramy, Travelers) and special guest star Malcolm Barrett (Average Joe, Timeless).

Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom) will serve as showrunner and executive-produce alongside Stanfield, book author Victor LaValle, David Knoller and director Jonathan van Tulleken. Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Queen & Slim), who directed the pilot, will also executive-produce.

