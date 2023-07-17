Nailed It!’s New Baking Challenge Offers Hope, Serious Cash to Kitchen Disasters: Watch Trailer, Get Release Date

Watch out, fans of Nailed It!, a bigger and more intense baking show is coming to Netflix in the form of The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge.

Similar to its predecessor, the offshoot will feature 10 amateur chefs attempting to bake a variety of confections from plain vanilla to cake in the shape of pizza. However, the grand prize is a whopping $100,000 to the last wannabe chef standing instead of Nailed It!‘s $10,000 per episode. In addition, two professional pastry chefs will guide the contestants through all of the slip-ups and disasters as seen in the trailer above.

Comedian Nicole Byer and pastry chef Jacques Torres also will reprise their roles as co-hosts and judges. Though these contestants aren’t “Michelin chefs,” as one of the contestants says in the video, “When you make something from the heart, you feel the love from it,” and we are sure this show will be filled with heartfelt moments.

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge is set for release on Friday, August 4, and will consist of 10 45-minute episodes, all of which will drop that day. In the meantime, watch the trailer above and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing in the new competition.