Strange Planet Trailer: Dan Harmon Brings Nathan W. Pyle’s Quirky Comic to Life in Apple TV+ Series

“What if our world isn’t the only one where existence is absurd?” It’s a fair question, and this new Apple TV+ is brave enough to ask.

Based on viral sensation Nathan W. Pyle‘s best-selling graphic novel, Strange Planet is described as a “hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions.”

Lending their voices to these curious creatures are Tunde Adebimpe (The Girlfriend Experience), Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Danny Pudi (Community) and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

Produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine, Strange Planet was co-created by Pyle and Dan Harmon (Community), both of whom also executive-produce alongside Alex Bulkley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) Corey Campodonico (BoJack Horseman), Lauren Pomerantz (Saturday Night Live), Amalia Levari (Over the Garden Wall), Steve Levy (Rick and Morty) and Taylor Alexy Pyle

The 10-episode first season of Strange Planet premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 9 with its first three installments. New episodes will then debut weekly every Wednesday, leading up to the Sept. 27 season finale.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Strange Planet, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be joining their exploration?