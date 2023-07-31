Read Next: Jennifer Aniston Teases Future On-Screen Reunion With Lisa Kudrow in Birthday Tribute: ‘More to Come!’
Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez Parent Spy Kids — Watch Netflix Movie Trailer, Get Release Date

Chuck‘s Zachary Levi is back in the espionage game, alongside fellow TV vet Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin, Not Dead Yet) in the new trailer for Netflix’s Spy Kids: Armageddon, which has set a Friday, Sept. 22 release date.

Written (with Racer Max) and directed by franchise vet Robert Rodriguez, Spy Kids: Armageddon stars Rodriguez and Levi as superspies Nora and Terrence Torres, while Everly Carganilla (The Afterparty Season 1) and Connor Esterson play their progeny, Patty and Tony.

The film’s cast also includes Billy Magnussen (Made for Love) and D.J. Cotrona (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, but also Shazam).

Per the official Netflix synopsis, “When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.”

Previous sequels and offshoots of the original 2001 Spy Kids led by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino include Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (in 2002), Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003) and Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011), plus the animated 2018 Netflix movie Spy Kids: Mission Critical.

Filmmaker Rodriguez has said about the family-friendly franchise’s latest entry, “I’ve just heard from so many families how much they’ve enjoyed these films over the course of their lives. And now a lot of kids who enjoyed the first films as children are parents themselves and enjoy sharing them with their kids.”

Press play above and tell us if you plan to watch Chuck and Jane parent Spy Kids!

More from TVLine

Comments

