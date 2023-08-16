Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will take its headlining act to a screen near you this fall.

Netflix announced Wednesday that the anime series based on the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World — and the graphic novels from which it was adapted — will debut on Friday, Nov. 17.

The streamer also unveiled a new teaser trailer, which you can check out above, as well as new photos (see below).

The live-action movie’s entire ensemble will lend their voices to the eight-episode series, including Michael Cera (as Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (as Ramona Flowers), Kieran Culkin (as Wallace Wells), Chris Evans (as Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (as Stacey Pilgrim), Brie Larson (as Envy Adams), Alison Pill (as Kim Pine), Aubrey Plaza (as Julie Powers), Brandon Routh (as Todd Ingram), Jason Schwartzman (as Gideon Graves), Satya Bhabha (as Matthew Patel), Johnny Simmons (as Young Neil), Marb Webber (as Stephen Stills), Mae Whitman (as Roxie) and Ellen Wong (as Knives Chau).

Bryan Lee O’Malley, the cartoonist behind the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, and BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Happily) will executive-produce, write and serve as co-showrunners.

Additional EPs include Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director, writer and producer Edgar Wright, as well as Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel Michael Bacall, Nira Park and Eunyoung Choi.

Meanwhile, Abel Góngora (Star Wars: Visions, Adventure Time) will serve as director, and the pop-rock band Anamanaguchi will provide the original songs and score the series alongside Joseph Trapanese (Straight Outta Compton).