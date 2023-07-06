Reservation Dogs Trailer: The Crew Prepares for an Emotional Goodbye in Final Season’s First Footage — Watch

Road trips, bathroom wisdom, revenge, healing and… Bigfoot?! The final season of Reservation Dogs promises all of that and more.

When Season 3 returns Wednesday, Aug. 2 on Hulu, the Rez Dogs find themselves stranded in Cali and have to figure out their way back home. “After making it back to Okern, Elora (Devery Jacobs) considers the idea of college, Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) comes across a conspiracy theorist named Maximus (Graham Greene), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) grows more invested in healing her community and Cheese (Lane Factor), well, he still lives with his grandmother who’s not his grandmother,” reads the official description. “Meanwhile, the aunties, uncles and elders explore their pasts and try to heal old wounds.”

In the new trailer embedded above, we catch our first glimpse of the Native dramedy’s swan song, as the core crew all return from their California escapade. Well, except for Bear, who seems more lost than ever — physically and spiritually. Luckily for him, William Knifeman is there to confuse him even more with potato chip wisdom and other applicable “knowledge bombs.”

The season will also feature tribal cop Big (Zahn McClarnon); cannabis-loving Brownie (Gary Farmer); physics-obsessed Bucky (Wes Studi); the enigmatic Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn); Bear’s mom Rita (Sarah Podemski) and her cousin Teenie (Tamara Podemski); Willie Jack’s dad Leon (Jon Proudstar); Daniel’s mom Hokti (Lily Gladstone); medicine man Old Man Fixico (Richard Ray Whitman); junkyard prophet Kenny Boy (Kirk Fox); gum-smacking Bev (Jana Schmieding); and ride-less rap duo Mose (Lil Mike) and Mekko (FunnyBone).

On June 29, creator Sterlin Harjo announced that Season 3 would be the series’ last. “I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive,” he wrote. “As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the Season 3 finale is the perfect SERIES finale.”

Despite the show’s upcoming end, Harjo teased that it’s “likely” we’ll see Elora, Bear, Willie Jack, Cheese and other characters from the universe in other stories to come.

