Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Drops Trailer, Sets 2024 Premiere for Part 2 on Netflix

Netflix on Tuesday announced that Part 2 of Zack Snyder’s sci-fi project Rebel Moon will hit the streamer on April 19, 2024. (As previously reported, Part 1 drops on Dec. 22, 2023.) To sweeten the pot, we also have our first teaser trailer.

Netflix describes Rebel Moon as “an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora, a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.”

The logline continues: “Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

Originally written as one movie, which Snyder previously likened to an R-rated Star Wars flick, Rebel Moon was split into two halves when the initial running time clocked in at three hours. (Netflix has a preference for two hours and under.)

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins. The cast also includes Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi and Corey Stoll.

The two-part project was directed by Snyder, who wrote alongside Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. The latter duo also executive-produced with Bergen Swanson and Sarah Bowen.

