One Piece Trailer: First Look at Netflix’s Live-Action Take on Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates

“Ever since I was a kid, the sea’s been calling, so I’m setting out to follow my dreams — I’m going to be King of the Pirates!” Monkey D. Luffy says in the first footage from Netflix’s live-action One Piece adaptation, released Saturday during the streamer’s annual Tudum fan event.

To sweeten the pot, Netflix also revealed that the first season of One Piece will (finally!) premiere on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s wildly popular manga series, “One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other,” per Netflix’s official logline. “Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.”

One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Additional cast members include Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward and Chioma Umeala.

Produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix, One Piece is created in partnership with Shueisha. Writers and executive producers Matt Owens and Steven Maeda also serve as showrunners. Additional EPs include Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Netflix’s live-action One Piece, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Is it everything you were hoping for?